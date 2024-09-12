Vir Das to host 2024 International Emmys, becoming the first Indian to do so

Indian comedian and actor Vir Das has been selected to host the 2024 International Emmys, making him the first Indian to do so. The announcement was made by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Wednesday, September 11. Vir shared the news on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

In his post, Vir wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host. I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!”

Vir Das, known for his stand-up performances and acting, was nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. He won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. Currently on his Mind Fool international tour, Vir has built a reputation not only as a stand-up comedian but also as a creator and producer of shows like Hasmukh (Netflix), Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), and Jestination Unknown (Amazon).

Vir rise to fame came through his stand-up specials and appearances in Bollywood films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company. Most recently, he was seen playing a news anchor in Ananya Panday starrer Call Me Bae and received rave reviews for his role.