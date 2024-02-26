Vikkals of Vikram review: This show rides on the comedian’s delivery

Vikram Arul Vidyapathi’s show Vikkals of Vikram began with the comedian trying to put an audience member at ease. “Bro, it’s okay. Don’t get intimidated by the lights and this fog. I am actually a big fan of the movie Sachein, you know?” The audience, familiar with the reference to the 2005 Vijay film that was criticised for over-using fog machines (even at the Coimbatore airport), broke into loud applause and laughter. The hour-long show was filled with several such subtle yet hilarious Tamil pop culture references that required some level of pop culture familiarity from the audience for the jokes to work.

Popularly known as Vikkals Vikram, the comedian had the entire audience in splits when he staged Vikkals of Vikram at Chennai’s Music Academy last weekend. While the anecdotal comedy might not have taken a genius to write, the show rode completely on Vikram’s ability to effortlessly slip in and out of characters with voice modulations and body language that turned even awkward silences into jokes.

Take this anecdote for instance. When one of his older cousins announced that she was in love with a man from a different caste, what followed was an argument between her and the elders of the family. During this time, the rest of the cousins were praying that the family accept the relationship. “One of my cousins went down on his knees to pray,” he said, quickly dropping to his knees and breaking into loud and dramatic prayer like some Christians denominations. He then bounced back to his feet, to represent himself in that situation, and said, “Oh! Nee apdi variyaa,” (a reference to Redin Kingsley’s famous dialogue from the film Doctor). If you knew the reference, you’d know that his cousin was in love with a Christian.