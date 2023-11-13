Video: Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside theatre during Tiger 3 screening

In a bizarre incident, fans of Bollywood star Salman Khan burst firecrackers during the screening of his new film Tiger 3 at Mohan Cinema, in Malegaon, Nashik, on Sunday, November 12. The unidentified persons burst several firecrackers inside the theatre during the 10 pm show. No injuries were reported and the police registered a case and are looking for the unknown miscreants.

Videos of firecrackers being burst inside the theatre have been doing the rounds on social media. According to reports, rockets and sparklers were also ignited.