Video: Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside theatre during Tiger 3 screening

In a bizarre incident, fans of Bollywood star Salman Khan burst firecrackers during the screening of his new film Tiger 3 at Mohan Cinema, in Malegaon, Nashik, on Sunday, November 12. The unidentified persons burst several firecrackers inside the theatre during the 10 pm show. No injuries were reported and the police registered a case and are looking for the unknown miscreants.
Videos of firecrackers being burst inside the theatre have been doing the rounds on social media. According to reports, rockets and sparklers were also ignited.
Malegaon’s Chhavani police have registered a case under sections 112 (Misbehaviour with intent to breach the peace) and 117 (punishment for breaching the peace) of the Bombay Police Act, 1951, against unknown miscreants after the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.
A similar instance of firecrackers being ignited inside a cinema hall was reported earlier in October, when Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was screened in a closed theatre at Malegaon.
Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, hit the big screens on Sunday, November 13. It is also the fifth film of the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. The other films in the Spy Universe are the recently released Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan (2023), War (2019), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012).