Veteran film and TV actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80

Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Monday, April 27 at the age of 80.

While the exact reason for his demise has not been officially confirmed till now, it is reported that he was not doing well for the last 4 days and had been admitted to Sion Hospital in the city. An official statement from his family and other loved ones is still awaited.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on social media. Sharing a picture of the late actor on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of veteran theatre and film actor Bharat Kapoor Ji. Have great memories working with him in the initial days of my career. A great human being. Om Shanti".

A well-known name in the Hindi entertainment industry, Bharat Kapoor was a regular face on television and films back in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

During his tenure as an actor spanning almost four decades, he was part of some notable projects such as Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Rang (1993).

His filmography further includes Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004).

In addition to this, he also appeared in several television shows such as Campus, Parampara, Rahat, Saans, Amanat, Bhagyavidhata, Tara, Chunauti, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki, to name just a few.

Bharat Kapoor made a mark for himself in the industry by playing a wide variety of roles across genres. He has played the antagonist, supporting characters, and authoritative figures in many of his projects.