Veteran actor Satish Shah, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ star, dies at 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na, and other hit films and serials, passed away. The 74-year-old actor was reportedly battling kidney-related ailments.

The actor breathed his last around 2.30 pm on Saturday, October 25, at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment.

Satish, who had reportedly undergone a kidney transplant recently, fell critically ill at his Bandra residence before being rushed to the hospital. His body is at the Hinduja Hospital, and the funeral is scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 26.

The news of his death was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who said, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry.”