Veteran actor Dharmendra’s condition critical

Veteran Hindi actor Dharmendra’s condition is said to be critical. The actor was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness.

As per reports, the 89-year-old actor has been placed on ventilator support. He is said to be receiving treatment under the supervision of senior cardiologist Dr Dev Pahlajani at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Amid reports of Dharmendra’s demise, his daughter Esha Deol issued a statement clearing things up. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “The media seems to be in overdrive. And spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa’s speedy recovery.”