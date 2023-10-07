Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding festivities begin, Chiranjeevi shares video

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding celebrations seem to have begun, with an intimate family gathering. The wedding itself will happen in Tuscany, Italy. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of Varun Tej's cousin actor Ram Charan, shared a few photographs and wrote, "Tuscany here we come."

The couple shared photographs from the event held on Friday, October 6, and wrote, “La familia!!! Thanks for the wonderful night!” Varun Tej’s uncle, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, also shared a few photographs with the caption: “About last evening… Pre Wedding Celebrations of @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya.”

Varun Tej is the son of Naga Babu Konidela, the younger brother of Chiranjeevi. The family photo had many members of the Allu-Konidela family, including Varun Tej’s sister Niharika, and his cousins Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Sushmita, Sreeja, and Allu Sirish.