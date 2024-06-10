Ullozhukku trailer: Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu face off in intense crime-drama

The trailer for Parvathy Thiruvothu’s and Urvashi’s film Ullozhukku (undercurrent) released on Monday, June 10. The intense two-minute video hints at a family crime-drama following the death of a married man (played by Prasant Murali) in a household in Kerala’s Kuttanad region in the backdrop of floods. It showcases the tension that breaks out between the man’s wife, played by Parvathy Thiruvothu, and his mother, played by veteran Malayalam actor Urvashi. The trailer indicates that there is something sinister behind the man’s death as Urvashi’s character begins suspecting whether his son’s wife had something to do with it.

The film is directed by Christo Tomy who made the Netflix docu-series Curry and Cyanide based on the Jolly Joseph murder case in Kerala. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam, whose previous films Aavesham and Manjummel Boys went on to become massive successes at the box office.

This is the first time Parvathy and Urvashi are starring in a movie together. The film has been chosen as the winner of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest for scriptwriting in 2018. The hit Bollywood film Laapata Ladies directed by Kiran Rao won second place. Christo, the director of the film, won Rs 25 lakh for the first prize.

Parvathy’s last Malayalam film was Puzhu (2022), a hard-hitting film on caste killings where she played Mamootty’s sister. The actor has also starred in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, which is slated for release sometime this year. Meanwhile, Urvashi was last seen in the Tamil film J Baby (2024) which earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of a mother to two adult sons. Her last Malayalam movie was Rani: The Real Story (2023) which failed at the box office.