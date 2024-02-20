TV actor Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

Television actor Rituraj Singh reportedly died due to cardiac arrest on Monday, February 19. He was 59 years old. The news of his death was confirmed by his close friend and actor Amit Behl. Reports said that the actor was recently hospitalised after suffering from a pancreatic disease. “Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications, and passed away,” Amit Behl told Times Now.

Rituraj Singh was well-known for his roles in Hindi TV shows and Bollywood movies. Some of his most notable shows include Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Warrior High, to name a few. He was also known for the role of Balwant Choudhary in the TV show Laado 2.

Some of the movies Rituraj Singh has acted in include Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Vash: Possessed by the Obsessed (2003), and the Tamil movie Thunivu (2023). The last film he starred in was Yaariyan 2 which was also released in 2023.