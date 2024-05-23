Turbo is the most fun I have had so far as an actor: Raj B Shetty to TNM

Speaking of your acting gigs of late, it seems that you are a lot more open now to working as an actor alone. What’s motivating you to make this switch?

I was always approached for roles but I couldn’t take them up because I was focusing on writing or directing films. But yes, I am very serious about my acting projects today because I realise that a lot can be done through a good collaboration. I have seen how people collaborate, how they contribute, and make good cinema together. So, not only do you get to learn something new and better yourself, but you can also go back and make better Kannada films. And, of course, the characters written for me have been good as well.

That is to say that as both an actor and a creator, you are extending your reach in a way...

Yes, when someone watches me in one of the biggest and most-awaited Malayalam films of the year, they would probably go back and watch Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana or Toby on OTT. Tomorrow, that visibility could help Kannada films get sold in not one but two regions.

How do you go about selecting scripts then? What are the criteria there?

See, finally it all comes down to the writing and then something like a solid collaboration comes into the picture. And when I do a Malayalam film, I’m a lot more liberated because I don’t come on board as a writer but only as an actor. In Kannada, though, I feel a sense of responsibility to make our films as good as possible and I like to approach them with a bigger intent to collaborate and contribute. Earlier, I would not do that fearing that I’m interfering but I have realised that you make a better film when you join forces. Fortunately, in Kannada I have been getting offers because filmmakers want to work with not just Raj the actor but also Raj the writer.

What impressed you the most about Malayalam cinema?

Turbo is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who is not just a superb writer but also a successful director himself (Aadu 2, Anjaam Pathiraa, Abraham Ozler, among others). He doesn’t need my suggestions as a writer here and I have chosen a script that I liked – it is as simple as that. But I don’t think these kinds of collaborations are happening as strongly in Kannada cinema – a filmmaker like Jadesh K Hampi wrote Kaatera with Tharun Kishore Sudhir. We need more such minds working together.

Coming to your upcoming acting projects, you are working with Shiva Rajkumar in Arjun Janya’s 45. What has that experience been like?

Firstly, 45 is a really well-written and thought-out project. If a film like that becomes a success, it would be a great boost for the Kannada film industry. And about Shiva Rajkumar, you understand almost immediately that he doesn’t put the weight of his stardom on your shoulders.

What about other projects?

There’s one project that I have already begun working on but it remains unannounced because the makers have specific plans for that. There’s another film which is yet to go on the floors but I really love that script and I want that to happen as soon as possible. Post that, I plan to take a break for my own project.

Your own directorial? What stage is that at?

It’s currently in the writing stage. I can’t reveal anything about it except that it’s not a film but a web series.