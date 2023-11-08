Tovino Thomas’s Adrishya Jalakangal trailer suggests a surreal film

Join TNM and Newslaundry as we bring to you the most compelling reporting and analysis during the upcoming elections in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Click here to support our election coverage.

Produced by Radhika Lavu under the banner of Ellanar Films, Adrishya Jalakangal (meaning Invisible Windows) is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Tovino Thomas Productions, led by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Tovino Thomas. Music is composed by three-time Grammy Award winner Rickey Kej. The film is set to be screened at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (POFF) in Estonia, which is held between November 3 and 17.

Last month, Dr Biju, miffed by the organisers of the International Film Festival of Kerala for not selecting Adrishya Jalakangal for screening, said that he will not send his films for the annual event anymore. Several of his films have been screened at various editions of the IFFK in earlier years in the Malayalam Cinema category.