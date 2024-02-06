‘Today’s youth is not sorry about their sexuality’: Hadinelentu director Prithvi Konanur

Initially, some characters in the movie were portrayed as villains while others seemed to be victims. But as the movie progressed, almost all the characters became grey.

I wanted to keep the characters as rounded and grounded as possible. I mean, that is also what we are all — none of us are black and white in terms of personality. Constructing grey characters is also a matter of writing, it does not happen in one draft. It takes a lot of hard work and rewriting. Sometimes you want your characters to make a certain choice, but that may not be what you had envisioned for them earlier. But to push those characters to make that choice, you have to give them those grey shades.

One character that stood out for me in the film was Deepa’s mother. She comes across as quite naive in certain aspects of life, but her portrayal does not feel condescending. Was there a deliberate choice to write her character with that level of naivete?

I am sure we have all seen such people exist in certain class and caste locations. I don’t mean to generalise, but I think a vast majority of them are like that. These people, women mostly, must have been married off at a very young age and they might not have had access to education. Then they start doing menial jobs to survive. In this case, I do not think it is just naivete but also concern for the daughter. It was also to highlight the desperation of the mother to get her daughter out of trouble.

Another detail that struck me was how tender the relationships between Deepa and her two older sisters were. It was heartwarming to see them stand by her with love despite the dire circumstances.

To be honest, the initial drafts had the family fall into conflict with each other after the video was leaked. It did not contain this relationship between the sisters. But with the later drafts, I felt this representation made more sense and added value to a story like this. I was also under the impression that if I showed the sisters to be fighting and not supporting each other, it might reflect poorly on their economic class, so it seemed like the best option was to avoid that. From my lived experience, I have seen the dynamics of families similar to Hema’s, and it was a conscious decision to show the sisters in a positive light.