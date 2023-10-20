Tiger Nageswara Rao review: Ravi Teja’s film portrays a sensitive subject without nuance

Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Apart from Ravi Teja, who plays the title character, the film stars Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Renu Desai, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, and others. Directed by Vamsee, the story is inspired by the life of the ‘notorious’ thief named in the title who hailed from Stuartpuram, a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. Nageswara Rao apparently got the moniker ‘Tiger’ after he escaped from a high security prison in Chennai.

Stuartpuram was a ‘reformatory settlement’, virtually an open air prison for communities that were notified as ‘criminals’ under the Criminal Tribes Act 1871 enacted by the British. The marginalised Yerukula community, categorised as Scheduled Tribe, faced severe oppression after being declared ‘criminals’. The landlords exploited their vulnerability and used them as cheap labour. As part of the ‘reformation’, the police had to teach the community discipline and punctuality, which effectively meant harassment.

I was curious to see how director Vamsee would treat this subject given that it has many layers.