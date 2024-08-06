‘There’s nothing called apolitical’: Parvathy at Thangalaan audio launch

Actor Parvathy said that there is nothing called ‘apolitical’ while sharing about her decision to work in acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan.

Speaking at the audio launch of Thangalaan on Monday, August 5, she said, “Cinema may be entertainment or a blockbuster. But whatever we do is still political. There’s no such thing as apolitical. It’s no coincidence that the film is releasing on August 15 [Independence Day].”

She added, “We use the words ‘freedom’ or ‘oppression’ very loosely. But we must keep educating ourselves on why inequality exists, however much it makes us uncomfortable. The personal is political. Art is political. For this, Ranjith is leading an army and I am happy to be your soldier.”

Thangalaan stars Vikram, Parvathy, Malavika Mohan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, among others.

The movie, directed by anti-caste filmmaker Ranjith, is a period drama set in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) of colonial India. The film tells the history of KGF from the perspective of indigenous communities.

Parvathy will be playing the character of Gangamma in the movie. This is her third movie in Tamil after Poo (2008) and Maryan (2013).

Expressing joy over working with Ranjith, whose movies represent the marginalised communities, Parvathy said that she was destined to work with the Sarpatta Parambarai fame director. “It was written somewhere that I should play this role,” she said.

Thanking Ranjith for choosing her for the role of Gangamma, Parvathy said, “Not just this character of Gangamma, but in the worlds, stories and politics that created her, I am completely aligned with you.”

She also spoke about her experience working alongside the film’s lead Vikram. “According to me the most important trait for an actor is generosity. They should show kindness to their co-stars and the team. The biggest example of this is Vikram. But you are not only Vikram, you will always be the Thangalaan to my Gangamma. I would not have known how to become Gangamma without your help.”

Parvathy further praised Vikram as an actor saying, “The Thangalaan you have brought out is a kind of character the world has never seen. No one is ready for it, everyone is in for a treat.”

Thangalaan will hit theatres on August 15. The film is produced by Studio Green. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash.