Theatre release of Kottukkaali a form of violence against the film: Dir Ameer stirs row

Kollywood actor-director Ameer Sultan has triggered a row by stating that the theatre release of Soori-starrer Kottukkaali is a form of “violence” against the film. As Kottukkaali was made for the film festival circuit, it should have had a direct OTT-release rather than “forcing” the film into a “mainstream” space, he said.

Ameer, known for films like Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002) and Raam (2005), was speaking at a pre-release event for Gevi directed by Tamizh Dhayalan on August 26. While praising Gevi, Ameer drew attention to the film’s story that talks about how basic facilities like roads still remain out of reach for many villages. He also said that directors who want to speak on such painful topics, need to stay within the mainstream cinema format so audiences find it relatable.

“The reason Vazhai [Mari Selveraj directorial released alongside Kottukkaali] is doing so well is because it remains within the mainstream cinema format. Kottukkaali was made for film festivals. It should not have been forced into a theatrical mold. This is a film that has won many international awards. Forcing it to compete in a theatre space, is a form of violence against the film.”

Kottukkaali and Vazhai both released on August 24. Kottukkaali, directed by PS Vinothraj and produced by Sivakarthikeyan, is a satirical take on caste endogamy in marriages and the outlandish decisions a family in rural Madurai take rather than let a woman (Anna Ben) make her own choices about whom she wants to marry. Vinothraj’s previous film Koozhangal (2021)which was also his debut, won critical acclaim and was India’s Academy Awards entry for that year.

At the Gevi pre-release event, Ameer went on to explain that his stance was also influenced by the trends surrounding mainstream movies such as the many new YouTube channels that post audience reactions hours after a film’s premiere. “These days if someone doesn’t like a film, they say things on camera like ‘I will kill the director if I see him.’ Because of the Rs 150 the audience member has paid, they feel entitled to speak like this. If I had directed or produced Kottukkaali, I would never have given it a theatrical release. The film’s lead actor and producer are both well-known. They should have maintained the film’s dignity and used their influence to bring it to an OTT platform instead.”

Kottukkaali does not have the usual hallmarks of a Kollywood movie, as Ameer later mentioned in his speech. The film has a runtime of about 1 hour 40 minutes only. There are no punch lines, comic interludes or music—not even a background score. Told as a road drama, Kottukkaali makes use mostly of ambient sounds to set the backdrop and keep the feel of the film as realistic as possible.

“If it had had a direct OTT release, just those who have a real interest would have watched it,” Ameer also said, adding, “Now a person who has spent Rs 1000 to take their family to Kottukkaali will say things like ‘the film doesn’t have a typical opening sequence, songs nor any music. The interval block and ending don’t work’. Such a situation arises from the entitlement of having paid for the ticket. We must learn to tell the difference between movies meant for film festivals and mainstream release.”

Ameer further said, “We cannot force a festival film into a theatre space and then say ‘audiences are not interested’. That is not tenable. The responsibility to take the story to the audiences in a relatable manner lies with each of you.”

However, the director’s views have also been met with criticism. Director Lenin Bharathi who made Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018) said in a short statement that, “Brother Ameer’s statements that only certain types of films should have theatrical releases is based entirely on financial considerations and mass appeal. Such a stance is a form of violence on the creative industry.”

Also read:

Kottukkaali review: Soori and Anna Ben shine in this slow-burn road drama