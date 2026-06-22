The Voice of Hind Rajab review: A child's voice in a world that stopped listening

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Arabic)

Her name was Hind Rajab. She was five years old, trapped in a car in Gaza surrounded by the bodies of her family, and on the phone with someone fifty miles away desperately trying to save her. It would have taken the nearest Red Crescent ambulance eight minutes to reach her. The Voice of Hind Rajab documents, in excruciating and airless detail, how those eight minutes became hours because of the grinding constraints of a system built to not save anyone fast enough.

The film reconstructs the final hours of Hind, who was trapped inside a car in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood on January 29, 2024, after Israeli fire killed six members of her family. Surrounded by their bodies, she stayed on the phone with Palestine Red Crescent dispatchers in Ramallah for hours, while they tried to reach her. The two paramedics eventually cleared to go were killed by Israeli fire before they got to her. So was Hind.

Most of us already know this going in, and director Kaouther Ben Hania does not pretend otherwise. The film is not trying to surprise you with what happened. It is asking you to stay inside it, to not look away even when everything in you wants to.

Ben Hania's most significant formal choice is to confine almost the entire film to the Red Crescent emergency call centre in Ramallah, keeping us far from the street where Hind was trapped, never showing us the attack or the soldiers or what they did. What we see instead is its reverberation, reflected in the people on the other end of the line, and in the bureaucratic machinery that governed whether a child was worth the effort at all.

To send an ambulance to Hind, the dispatchers had to move through a chain of approvals involving the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and then the Israel Defense Forces itself, the same military whose fire had killed Hind's family and left her alone in that car.

An eight-minute rescue stretched into hours of procedural paralysis, with the dispatchers trapped in the unbearable position of seeking permission from the very system responsible for the violence they were responding to. The film makes administrative violence feel as visceral as any gunfire, because it is.

By refusing to show Hind inside the car, Ben Hania makes sound carry what cinema usually demands from the visual. The horror exists in the pauses between the child's cries for help, the static and the waiting. The absence of an image does not create distance, instead it forces us to listen.

And every time Hind speaks, you are returned to the fact that no screenwriter put those words in a child's mouth. Those are the real recordings. This was a real five-year-old sitting in a car in Gaza, waiting for someone to come. The film denies us every comfort of the distance we usually maintain between ourselves and the movies we watch.

Much of this weight is carried by Omar (played by Motaz Malhees) and Mahdi (Amer Hlehel), the two dispatchers whose conflict threads through the film. As a man who keeps lunging against the walls of what is permissible, Malhees brings to Omar a kind of fierce, barely-contained urgency. Mahdi is more measured, a man who clings to protocol not because he trusts the system, but because he knows what happens when even its fragile protections disappear.

Their conflict is not written as simple or morally clean, and neither actor plays it that way. Through them, Ben Hania refuses the easier fantasy that courage simply means ignoring orders. The film sits with a more terrifying question: what happens when every choice available to you has already been made inadequate?

What surfaces in their scenes together is the fear, the moral paralysis, the crushing gap between what you know is right and what you are permitted to do. And in that gap, the horror of bureaucratic violence is laid bare.

Saja Kilani as Rana and Clara Khoury as Nisreen round out the call centre ensemble with equal care and specificity, and the entire cast together creates something that feels less like performance than like a document, which is, of course, exactly the point.

Ben Hania further collapses the boundary between reconstruction and testimony by incorporating footage of the actual Red Crescent personnel involved in the rescue effort alongside the dramatisation, so that the line between what you are watching and what happened keeps dissolving.

The question has been raised, and it is worth sitting with rather than dismissing, of whether it is exploitative to build a film around the final hours of a murdered child, whether there is something uncomfortable about dramatically reconstructing what happened in that car and that call centre.

These questions matter, because images of suffering have historically been extracted and consumed. But the discomfort around this film also reveals something else: the impossible standards often placed on Palestinian grief — how it must be documented, what form grief is allowed to take, who is permitted to shape it and how, and how quickly we reach for the language of taste and ethics when something does not conform to those expectations.

Gaza is perhaps the most widely documented genocide in living memory, filmed in real time, photographed, recorded, and shared. Yet, the world has largely looked on without consequence, dismantling any remaining belief that visibility alone leads to accountability.

At some point, we stopped feeling anything. That numbness has become its own kind of politics — the exhaustion of constant, unaddressed atrocity worn like a sedative across an entire collective. That exhaustion is not simply a personal failure but a political outcome, one that makes it convenient for those who benefit from a world too worn down to keep demanding accountability.

The Voice of Hind Rajab works directly against that sedation. It takes one voice and holds it in front of you, insisting on the particular against the enormous pull of the aggregate, refusing to let Hind become a statistic when we have already let so many others become one.

That the film had to fight to be seen in Indian theatres feels inseparable from what it is trying to say.

The film arrived in India on June 19 after a prolonged battle with the Central Board of Film Certification. It was first rejected by a CBFC Examining Committee earlier this year, with a board member reportedly telling the distributor that screening it could damage India-Israel relations. After condemnation from filmmakers, actors, opposition MPs and civil society, the film went to a Revising Committee and was eventually cleared without cuts with an A certificate. A film about the killing of a child became, before audiences could even watch it, another argument about who gets to bear witness.

The scariest thing in this film is not the gunfire you hear in the background. It is the sound of a child who has not yet stopped believing that someone is coming for her, whose voice on that phone line is still full of the specific hope of a five-year-old who does not yet understand that hope is not enough.

I keep thinking about what it means to bear witness when witness changes nothing. But perhaps that is the wrong question. This film is not making an argument about efficacy.

It is about memory, about the difference between a child who is named and a child who is not, between a voice that is preserved and one that disappears without record.

When we cannot stop the killing, the least we can do is refuse to let the killed be forgotten.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.