The politics of 'Kali Gaikwad' as Jawan's villain

Played impeccably by Vijay Sethupathi, Kali Gaikwad reminded me of Bad Boy Billionaires, an investigative docu series that explored the greed, fraud, and corruption of India's infamous fugitives. The series documents Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, and Nirav Modi — all fugitives, who, incidentally, are also people from dominant caste backgrounds and have run away with thousands of crores of public money. The State is said to have been working hand in glove with them to facilitate their escape, as shown in the film. A resonant sight, it appears.

Gaikwad's social location becomes representative of a marginalised community with a history of systematic caste/class/gender oppression. They have historically been branded and stereotyped by a lowered gaze that defined them as a ‘typical’ criminal. While I love Atlee’s storytelling, the way he plots his stories, and the kind of detail he embodies in his characterisation, it is advisable to also understand where Gaikwads come from, and the histories of the marginalised.

On a complimentary note, one also needs to know who Rathore is. Again, a simple Google search will throw up the following — Rathod (Rathor or Rathore) is an Indian Rajput dynasty that has historically ruled over parts of Rajastha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is that saviour Rathod.

If we look at Altee’s filmography, we will find a pattern to his storytelling and a unique formula that really works. The hero is always a righteous, morally upright, good-looking saviour, often a public servant – a doctor, a policeman, a jailor, an army man, or even a sportsman – who is also an incredible son, father, lover, and family man who poses critical patriotic questions and is a dissenting citizen of India. Atlee’s heroes are often angry common men who are upset with the rampant social injustice and evils of the society who take over the role of a vigilante, often to avenge murders and deaths. He dramatically enlarges the scope of his protagonists by giving his heroes double and triple roles.

What’s also very unique to Atlee’s storytelling is the way he crafts and introduces his characters. The signature background scores and costume details uplift the characterisation. Remember Vikram Rathod’s lion ring and his bandaged face?

Shah Rukh Khan takes pride in his masculinity and yet is in touch with his feminine side and that’s what Vikram Rathod, who has been raised amongst women, is all about. He is in touch with his feminine side, which you see symbolically in his team, an ensemble cast of Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliya, and Riddhi Dogra. Deepika Padukone made us shed tears all the way.