The Marvels review: A warm, endearing and relatively low-stakes adventure

Like Ryan Coogler, The Marvels’ Nia DaCosta is a young director, who came to direct a MCU movie with only a handful of previous films to her name. But both their work represents necessary fractures in American movie-making. DaCosta’s previous film The Candyman (2021), co-written with Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope) is as much a bloodcurdling example of good horror movies as it is an ode to the Blaxploitation era of Hollywood. Her Candyman was a spin-off of the 1992 film of the same name.

The Blaxploitation era refers to a specific period in Hollywood filmmaking of the 1970s, its echoes apparent in the 80s and early 90s as well. As the Netflix documentary Is this Black Enough for You?!? (2022) dryly observes, films from the Blaxploitation era, or Black-exploitation era, starred and were directed by Black people. But these films were made on shoestring budgets by big Hollywood studios. The studios hoped to make money off Black audiences who did not see much representation of themselves on screens, without investing much into it. But Blaxploitation films would rupture, radically, the way lead male heroes and Black women were shown on screen. Across genres, from supernatural horror to pot-boiler crime thrillers, the era produced work that would go on to be heavily co-opted by white directors, who did not have to similarly grapple with budgetary restraints.

DaCosta’s Candyman took on the weight of this history and it would, even in the midst of stomach-churning horror, highlight the overlaps between gentrification and race in Chicago. It would ask you to rethink how supernatural urban myths are born, and what victims of race or gender or any other marginalisation are at the hearts of these myths.

With The Marvels, the director does not attempt to bring up such heavy subjects. In fact, despite the universe-ending threat presented by Dar-Benn, the film doesn’t really make you feel like the stakes are particularly raised. This aspect isn’t singular to The Marvels either. Across the MCU, films and series seem to be struggling with villains who don’t manage to carry much menace about them, though all of them seem determined to blow up the universe with a starting point on earth. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), both struggled with similar problems, for example.

Since Thanos (Josh Brolin), last seen in Avengers: Endgame, it’s becoming harder to take the villains seriously in each new MCU production. Coogler superbly circumvented this flaw by building a self-contained Black Panther universe with two excellent antagonists — Killmonger (Michael B Jordan) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), both of whose angst is rooted in the real-world wounds of enslavement and imperialism. DaCosta tries something different. It’s okay if the stakes don’t feel high. The story is really of three women, forcibly united by their powers. Each of them also has to battle their own demons.