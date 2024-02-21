The male entitlement beneath ‘well-meaning fan advice’ for women actors

Body-altering/anti-ageing treatments and surgeries are common across genders in the entertainment industry. But once again, it is the women – who are held to an impossibly high standard for their physical appearance – at the receiving end on social media for undergoing these procedures.

The entitlement shown by fans becomes all the more acute when a woman actor is married, especially if she’s married to a popular male star. Take a look at actor Jyotika’s Instagram post where she’s uploaded a song from her upcoming Hindi film Shaitaan. The song shows a family travelling in a car, and Jyotika, who plays Ajay Devgn’s wife in the film, indulges in some playful romance with her co-star. The scene is clearly from the film and the two actors are playing their respective characters. While many have welcomed Jyotika’s return to Bollywood, there are others who have commented saying they want to see her paired with Suriya, her real-life husband. Still, others have questioned her decision to shift to Mumbai.

Just how absurd can this entitlement get? One only needs to visit Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram to know. Several Salman Khan fans routinely post the actor’s name and photos beneath her pictures, only because the two of them dated way back in the late ‘90s – a relationship where Aishwarya later said she was physically abused. Some fans even morph Salman Khan into photos of Aishwarya with her daughter.

It’s easy to be dismissive of such displays of sexism and misogyny on social media. After all, anybody can hide behind an anonymous handle and say whatever they want. But, the volume at which this happens and the frequency of such instances show how normalised these comments have become. Women actors are expected to develop a thick hide to survive it or conform to fan expectations on how they should dress and live their lives. How many comments can they possibly flag or how many accounts can they block? Moreover, social media platforms are notorious for their inadequate policies in curbing online harassment and bullying.

Such a culture of entitlement affects not only celebrities but ordinary women too – it is the same regressive attitude that leads to gendered crimes against women, where men believe they are justified in assaulting a woman because she “asked for it”. Not surprisingly, these men too use the language of love and care to defend their actions.