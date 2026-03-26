The irony of Nora Fatehi: When feminism came to the rescue of an anti-feminist

In the neon-soaked, hyper-masculine landscape of KD: The Devil, Nora Fatehi’s presence is utilised as a familiar cinematic currency. She drops her pallu as a choreographed hook step, a visual punctuation mark in a career that has largely been defined by the "item number" aesthetic.

On the surface, it appears to be just another high-octane performance designed for viral consumption. However, the song in question, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, has touched a cultural nerve that extends far beyond typical debates around cinematic taste or artistic merit. With lyrics so visceral they render the double-entendres of the 1990s almost quaint by comparison, the track, and Fatehi’s central role in its promotion, have ignited a firestorm. This controversy sits at the volatile intersection of national dignity, evolving gender roles, and the heavy, often contradictory burden of the ‘traditional values’ that Fatehi has recently and vocally championed in the public sphere.

The anatomy of a lyrical low

The controversy gained momentum when the Hindi lyrical video for the song began circulating on social media, revealing a narrative structure that many found repulsive. The verses describe sexual acts with clinical, anatomical precision, only to deploy a ‘reveal’ at the conclusion: the subject of this intense desire is not a woman, but a bottle of alcohol. This attempt at a clever subversion of the male gaze failed to land with an increasingly conscious audience.

The backlash was not merely a digital trend; it moved into the realm of formal institutional critique. From singer Armaan Malik characterising the track as a “new low” for commercial songwriting to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) being petitioned for its immediate removal, the response signalled a breaking point in the public's tolerance for dehumanising content.

The subsequent fallout revealed a fractured production pipeline. The Hindi lyricist, Raqueeb Alam, quickly moved to distance himself from the creative fallout, asserting that his role was restricted to providing a literal, almost mechanical translation of the Kannada original. Fatehi, following a similar path of damage control, issued a clarification stating the footage was captured three years prior and that the Hindi dubbing (the primary source of the vulgarity) occurred without her explicit consent or creative oversight. Yet, in an era where the actor's "brand" is their most valuable asset, the "clueless performer" defence is beginning to lose its efficacy.

A study in moral agency

The timing of this row is particularly striking when viewed through the lens of the ‘Shreya Ghoshal Standard’. Ghoshal, a titan of the Indian music industry who once lent her voice to mass-market hits like Chikni Chameli, has undergone a visible and documented evolution in her professional ethics.

In recent years, she has begun a public process of auditing her own legacy, distancing herself from "body gaze" songs that she now views as problematic. Her recent interviews reveal a profound sense of "embarrassment" regarding past tracks that blurred the line between artistic sensuality and blatant objectification. Ghoshal’s stance is rooted in a sense of social responsibility, particularly toward young audiences who internalise these lyrics without a full understanding of their socio-political weight.

While Ghoshal is actively choosing to exercise agency over her artistic output, Fatehi’s trajectory appears to be caught in a loop of performative traditionalism. For an actor who has spent the better part of the last year rebranding herself as a conservative voice in a "radical" world, the dissonance between her digital sermons and her cinematic output is deafening.

The comparison between the two women highlights a fundamental question in the entertainment industry: Is a performer a mere tool of the director’s vision, or do they bear a moral responsibility for the symbols they help proliferate?

The "nurturer" trap and the hypocrisy of agency

The most potent criticism directed at Fatehi is not solely about the song’s lyrical content: it is about the ideological framework she has constructed for herself. During a high-profile appearance on a popular podcast, Fatehi made waves by suggesting that modern feminism had "f***ed up society."

She advocated for a return to "inherent" gender roles, suggesting that women should embrace their positions as nurturers and homemakers while men fulfil the role of the provider. This neo-traditionalist stance was framed as a courageous departure from "brainwashed" modern thought.

However, the internet is rarely a place where such claims go unvetted against one's professional history. Critics are now pointedly asking: How does a self-proclaimed advocate for women as nurturers reconcile that philosophy with a career built on the hyper-sexualised "item girl" trope?

If feminism is deemed "radical" because it advocates for a woman’s professional and personal independence, where does a song that invites a mob of men to "gaze" at a woman’s body fit into this "natural" order? Fatehi’s brand of traditionalism appears to be conveniently selective.

It seems the "limits" she wishes to impose on female independence do not apply when the commercial exploitation of the female form is the primary driver of her own professional capital. This is the "Nurturer Trap," using the language of tradition to critique other women while simultaneously occupying a space that relies on the very objectification traditionalists ostensibly despise.

The shady economy of accountability

A critical, yet often overlooked, dimension of this controversy is the selective nature of public accountability. While Nora Fatehi’s image is the focal point of every critique, the men who architected the words and the vision remain largely shielded from the blast radius. Raqueeb Alam’s defence, that he was a mere "translator," highlights a shady grey area in pan-India productions.

By pointing the finger at the director, Prem, who wrote the original Kannada lyrics and allegedly insisted on a literal Hindi translation despite warnings, Alam effectively removes himself from the ethical equation.

This creates a convenient game of musical chairs where the person with the highest visibility (the woman on screen) is left to face the cultural consequences alone. There is a deep, structural hypocrisy in a production environment where male directors and songwriters can retreat into the shadows of “creative metaphors” while their female leads are interrogated on their personal take on feminism.

This imbalance reveals a persistent industry bias: it is always simpler to scapegoat the "outsider" or the "performer" than to dismantle the power structures of the writing room. The "shady" silence of the creators suggests that as long as the song generates "clicks," the ethical cost to the performer is considered collateral damage.

Why feminism became Nora’s unlikely shield

The fallout has transitioned from institutional critique to a volatile digital standoff on social media, where a fascinating irony has begun to unfold. As the backlash intensified, Fatehi’s comment sections became a battleground of ideological confrontation, with many users pointedly commenting, “This is why we need feminism,” on her recent posts.

This demand was not an attack, but rather a sharp observation of the predicament she found herself in. The public recognised that despite her vocal rejection of feminist ideals, she was being subjected to the very systemic scapegoating that feminist discourse seeks to dismantle.

In a surprising turn of events, the same "radical" movement she critiqued became the primary tool used by the public to defend her against the shady accountability of the male creators. By framing the controversy through a feminist lens, supporters argued that Fatehi was being unfairly "dragged" as a singular target for a collective failure of the production house.

This creates a striking paradox: at her lowest professional moment, it was not the "traditionalist" structures she praised that offered her protection, but the principles of feminism that stepped in to demand fair treatment and shared responsibility. Nora Fatehi's current situation serves as a live case study in how feminism often saves those who claim they no longer need it, proving that the movement remains a necessary safeguard against the industry's habit of hiding behind its leading women.

The "outsider" burden and the question of cultural debt

As a non-Indian performer who has navigated the complexities of Bollywood to achieve top-tier stardom, Fatehi is frequently "dragged" into these controversies with an added layer of nationalistic scrutiny. There is a recurring subtext in the criticism that she is "answerable" to the culture that granted her fame. While some of this rhetoric is undeniably fuelled by xenophobia and the "othering" of foreign talent, the core of the current anger is centred on the concept of agency.

Fatehi has often used her "outsider" status to frame herself as a neutral observer of Indian society, yet her recent foray into gender politics suggests she wants to be an active participant in its moral shaping. If one seeks to be a moral authority on how Indian women should behave, one cannot then retreat into the "clueless actor" persona when a project turns toxic.

In an age of hyper-curated personal brands and 360-degree PR management, the idea that a star of Fatehi's stature was entirely unaware of the lyrical direction of her own "comeback" song feels intellectually dishonest. If a woman is to be the moral "nurturer" of the household, as Fatehi suggests, it is only logical to ask why that same moral compass is not applied to the scripts, lyrics, and visual narratives she lends her name to.

A collision of brand and belief

The controversy surrounding Sarke Chunar is ultimately about more than just "cheap lyrics" or "bad dubbing." It is a case study in the uncomfortable gap between the digital personas celebrities build on podcasts and the transactional realities they inhabit on screen. Shreya Ghoshal’s refusal to participate in the "body gaze" is not merely a tactical career move: it is an act of alignment between her personal values and her public output. Nora Fatehi, conversely, finds herself trapped in a paradox of her own making.

She is a woman who claims that feminism has ruined society, yet she continues to benefit from the very agency and autonomy that feminism fought to secure for her. She preaches the sanctity of the "nurturer" while performing in videos that treat the female body as a punchline for a joke about alcohol. Until the creators in the shadows are held to the same standard as the faces on the poster, and until performers align their public sermons with their professional choices, the industry will continue to produce these moments of profound cultural dissonance. For Fatehi, the "nazar" of the public is no longer just on her dance moves: it is on the glaring gaps in her narrative.

Sriyanka Sahoo is a PhD scholar in Journalism and Mass Communication at Utkal University, Odisha. Her research examines media portrayals of crime against women and the construction of gendered narratives in Indian media. She focuses on how language, framing, and cultural discourse shape public perceptions of survivors and accused persons.