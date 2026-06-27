The importance of being ordinary: How Bhagyaraj redefined the Tamil cinema hero

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K Bhagyaraj was strikingly ordinary for something as extravagant as Tamil cinema. He did not possess the larger-than-life aura of MGR or the theatrical gravitas of Sivaji Ganesan. He never came close to the brooding intensity of Kamal Haasan or the effortless swagger of Rajinikanth. With his thick-rimmed spectacles, slight frame, nasal voice and almost apologetic body language, Bhagyaraj looked less like a movie star and more like the awkward boy next door.

And yet, for much of the 1980s, he was one of Tamil cinema's most bankable heroes.

Unlike Tamil heroes of his era who announced their arrivals through punch dialogues and gravity-defying fights, Bhagyaraj chose to portray and create heroes who would capture and reflect the middle-class anxieties on screen. They continued to survive despite the failures and constant humiliations.

That intelligence was also Bhagyaraj's greatest gift as a filmmaker. Few directors understood the screenplay the way he did. His mastery of narrative earned him a reputation that has endured far longer than that of many of his contemporaries.

Yet, there was another constant in Bhagyaraj's cinema. If he reimagined the male hero by merely being one, he remained deeply conservative in imagining women. His heroines could be outspoken and spirited, sometimes even more assertive than his male protagonists, but their journeys almost always ended within the familiar boundaries set by society.

Bhagyaraj entered Tamil cinema at a time when the idea of the hero had already undergone several transformations. The mythological perfection of the early decades had given way to the invincible moral universe of MGR and the dramatic brilliance of Sivaji Ganesan. The late 1970s had already seen Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan redefine masculinity through style.

Bhagyaraj offered something altogether different. Instead of aspiring to become larger than life, he shrank cinema to everyday existence. His characters were not memorable, but they were recognisable. They were unemployed graduates, village school teachers, struggling writers, petty thieves, overburdened elder brothers and middle-class husbands trying to navigate impossible situations.

In Dhavani Kanavugal (1984 – director and actor), Bhagyaraj does not take on ruthless villains; as the eldest brother of five sisters, he takes on poverty. The character captures the familiar anxiety of countless middle-class households. In Sundara Kandam (1992 – director and actor), he is a timid school teacher desperately trying to preserve his reputation while his personal life spirals into chaos. The tension emerges from the fear of scandal.

As a filmmaker, Bhagyaraj understood and mastered something many filmmakers of his era overlooked. He made cinema out of everyday life. His heroes were content keeping the families afloat.

For the Tamil middle class of the 1980s, that was heroic enough. This ordinariness extended beyond the stories to Bhagyaraj himself.

It also found expression in the way he presented himself on screen.

He lacked every conventional marker of stardom. On screen, he often looked awkward and uncomfortable. In one particular film – Rudhra (1991-actor) – Bhagyaraj's introduction scene is him disguised as a clown who pulls off a bank heist and escapes by changing his disguise to an old man and passing off as a victim. Just like in Rudhra, his victories essentially came through his intelligence.

In doing so, Bhagyaraj dismantled Tamil cinema's oldest myths about only exceptional men making it as heroes. He made space for the ordinary man.

For audiences watching from cramped middle-class homes, that mattered. Here was a hero they were familiar with and close to.

But if Bhagyaraj expanded the possibilities of masculinity on screen, he rarely extended the same imagination to women. His films often introduced heroines with remarkable agency. They were stubborn, articulate, bold enough to pursue the men they loved and unwilling to quietly accept their circumstances.

Yet, the narrative almost always disciplined that independence. Perhaps no film illustrates this better than Andha 7 Naatkal (1981, director and actor).

The film begins with a woman deeply in love with a struggling musician but forced into an arranged marriage with another man. When circumstances eventually allow her to reunite with her former lover, Bhagyaraj delivers the lines that went on to be celebrated: "My girlfriend can become your wife. But your wife cannot become my girlfriend."

The climax has often been celebrated for its emotional restraint. Yet beneath the sentiment lies a familiar moral universe. Marriage becomes sacred the moment the thaali is tied, irrespective of the woman's desires.

In Mouna Geethangal (1981-actor and director) a husband's infidelity is framed less as an unforgivable betrayal than as a mistake that the wife is eventually expected to forgive. In Munthanai Mudichu (1983 actor and director), the heroine aggressively pursues the hero and even manipulates circumstances into marriage. Yet the narrative ultimately rewards her only after she transforms into the ideal wife and mother.

Chinna Veedu (1985 – director and actor) relies extensively on jokes about a wife's appearance while normalising the husband's attraction towards another woman before eventually steering the narrative back towards conventional morality.

These contradictions continue to shape the way Bhagyaraj's films are remembered today.

But few dispute his extraordinary command over storytelling. There was an almost mathematical precision to Bhagyaraj's writing. It is telling that even filmmakers who moved away from his politics continued to borrow from his screenwriting techniques.

He never stepped outside the boundaries of the society he believed in. His cinema largely accepted the patriarchal order, even when it questioned other conventions. But within those boundaries, he transformed the grammar of commercial filmmaking. He took the anxieties of the Tamil middle class and brought them into some of the finest screenplays Indian cinema has produced.

K Bhagyaraj was, in every visible sense, an ordinary man. It was his writing that made him extraordinary.