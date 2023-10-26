The ‘boy bestie’ trope: A tool to infantilise women and deny them agency

What are the many ways according to Kollywood that a woman can ‘hurt’ the hero? The oldest shtick: consent, she could say no. The hero would proceed to stalk her or might already be stalking her. Sometimes she would object and be treated to a lecture on how women don’t appreciate ‘good’ men (who violate section 354D of the Indian Penal Code). Or the woman could wear clothes that don’t cover her from head to toe (Sivakasi, 2005) or refuse to be submissive (Padayappa, 1999). Or they could simply think of the hero as a friend, nothing more (Kaadhal Kondein, 2003). These are all decades-old tropes yet to be retired, so perhaps when Tamil movie makers were casting about for something new and on the cutting edge of misogyny, they hit upon their latest strawman — the boy bestie.

A boy bestie is what the male friend of a woman is called. While this could have been opened up to tell stories of platonic love and camaraderie between a woman and a man, this is predominantly not the case.

The term may seem elusively simple, but what fuels it is not. Fundamentally, it implies that a woman in a platonic friendship with a man, is by default, unfaithful to her romantic partner. Her fidelity is called into question every time she agrees with something this friend says, instead of what the hero (her romantic interest) does. While the boy bestie is overwhelmingly vilified, the undercurrent here is that man-woman friendships are a threat to romantic love. The only acceptable way for women to have a relationship with a man is through cis-heteronormative romance, the idea screams. Women whose best friends are men are immediately subject to scrutiny.