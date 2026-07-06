The audience took ownership of the film: Imtiaz Ali on Main Vaapas Aaunga’s success

It was expected that the film would move audiences who are older, but it has also struck a deep chord among youngsters too. Did you expect this kind of reach?

I did not exactly know what the effect of the film would be. I must say it has been overwhelming and I had not calculated this. However, I was very aware of the inherent power of the material I was working with, to the extent that I would tell my producers, co-producers, actors, musicians that we are very lucky to have been given the chance to make this film. I heard accounts from Partition veterans in the past few years when I spent time in Punjab, and knew this story would affect people.

On screen, we are often told about loss, but rarely does it seep into our hearts. How did you go about showcasing the idea of loss, both tangible and intangible?

I realised that the not-so-obvious losses are very daunting upon our nation and our culture. For instance, in the generation of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Dev Anand, there was a certain fluency in their English, Hindi, and Urdu. Barring some, the next generation of actors did not have that. It was not expected that the general linguistic aesthetic would be that high. Then, in the third generation, it further gets lost.

In Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar (one of the areas that housed the initial influx of Hindu and Sikh refugees), I met a lot of people whose very refined parents were from Lahore and had studied abroad. And their children could only study in some Madhyamik Vidyalay (secondary school) in Delhi. That is also some sort of loss. Then, there is the loss of aesthetics, the clothes, the sophistication that pre-Partition Punjab and India had. After Partition, no one had the time to worry about the aesthetic of their clothes.

By including the shot of the copse of blooming rose shrubs, I was trying to indicate the loss of beauty, of the delicacies of life, which these people fleeing from their house would now never experience. The things they carried is also a reminder of the things they lost.

Thanks to the movie, a new generation of filmgoers has fallen in love with Naseeruddin Shah…

I did not bear the responsibility of showing Naseer in any light. I was just fortunate to have him in my film. He’s an actor of a certain class, and he has proved himself successfully over decades in various kinds of cinema. The youngest generation who might not have seen him on screen got to see him and that turned out to be a huge thing for the film. I did not do anything different, I just cast him. I am happy Main Vaapas Aaunga has carried him to the youngest generation of filmgoers, but all I did was cast him.

Sharvari’s Afsana/Jiya is, like many of your heroines, exudes a certain freshness, a whimsy. How do you write/portray your women?

I think I write about them in the way I experience them in the world, I feel. I have not met a woman who does not have these quirks. There’s an artfulness in women I deeply admire that I don’t often see in men, and this is the result of many things. That makes them very attractive to me, and very dynamic in cinema.