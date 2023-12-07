The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar's glossy star kid launchpad plays it too safe

“To make art, you have to go in, my son, not out” – Archie’s frustrated father tells his offspring in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix musical The Archies (2023), co-written with Ayesha Devitre Dhillon and Reema Kagti. It’s a principle that Zoya has followed for most of her work, providing an accurate and often insightful peek into rich people’s first-world problems without ever being dismissive of them. The Archies has the gloss and shine of this world, but throughout the film, I found myself asking who it is meant for – a middle-aged, nostalgic audience that grew up on the American comic or today’s teenagers whose problems and concerns are far more complex than what the film is prepared to confront.

Riverdale in the film adaptation is a small Anglo Indian community where everyone knows everyone, and people are always eating cake. The retro design is charming, from the billboards advertising old brands to the hairstyles and costumes. This is where Archie (Agastya Nanda) and his friends – Veronica (Suhana Khan), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Aditi Saigal), Dilton (Yuvraj Menda), and Moose (Rudra Mahuvarkar) – live their overwhelmingly pleasant lives.

The loudest conversation around The Archies has been about privileged star kids getting such a huge launchpad in Bollywood. In that sense, Suhana’s Veronica, based on the saucy Ronnie from the comic, is the answer to those screaming ‘nepotism’. She’s rich, she’s daddy’s little princess, but she has problems of her own. Veronica’s father, Mr Lodge (Alyy Khan), is a heartless capitalist in the film, a man who is determined to tear down the community’s precious Green Park in the name of development.