Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni gets engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

Akhil made his debut as a child actor with the 1995 film Sisindri. He has also played the lead role in several Telugu movies such as Most Eligible Bachelor and Hello. He was last seen in the 2023 film Agent.

Akhil’s step-brother and Nagarjuna’s elder son, Naga Chaitanya, is also getting married soon. He will marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024.