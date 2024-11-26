Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni gets engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

Akhil Akkineni, son of actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee on November 26, Tuesday. Akhil announced his engagement in an Instagram post, where he shared a few photographs with Zainab. “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged,” he wrote.
The news was also shared by Nagarjuna, who congratulated the couple. "We are overjoyed to announce the engagement of our son, Akkineni Akhil, to our future daughter-in-law, Zainab Ravdjee! We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the couple and wishing them a lifetime of love, happiness, and endless blessings,” he wrote.
Amala Akkineni too shared a similar post.
Akhil made his debut as a child actor with the 1995 film Sisindri. He has also played the lead role in several Telugu movies such as Most Eligible Bachelor and Hello. He was last seen in the 2023 film Agent.
Akhil’s step-brother and Nagarjuna’s elder son, Naga Chaitanya, is also getting married soon. He will marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024.