Tatsama Tadbhava review: Meghana Raj & Prajwal Devaraj excel in a taut thriller

Tatsama Tadbhava, loosely translated from Sanskrit to “as it is, something different”, is a thriller quite like its name. But the film can also double up as a segment from the TLC channel. There’s so much good-looking food for a thriller, and if the Malayalam Premam detailed how to eat red velvet cake, this one teaches you Anne Hathaway’s genius cupcake hack as well, while discussing a case, of course.

None of this takes away from the proceedings of Vishal Atreya’s super-taut thriller starring an excellent Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj, that has a runtime of 121 minutes.

On the face of it, the storyline is pretty simple — in 2004, Arika (Meghana Raj Sarja) goes to the cops to report her missing husband. He is later found murdered, and the investigating officer Aravind Ashwattama begins a mind game where he tries to speak to all those who might be in the know of things to figure out what really happened. The film then cuts to the present, and revisits all that happened.

As Aravind believes, the devil is truly in the details, and Vishal (who also handled the writing and dialogues) pieces the puzzle together beautifully, without resorting to any excess. It helps that editor Ravi Aradhya is completely in sync with this process.

The movie, which is split into five segments, unfurls like a novel. You know it’s bound to have a convenient twist when it’s a thriller, and Tatsama has one too. But because you’ve had such a good time decoding the story till then, you really don’t mind that indulgence.