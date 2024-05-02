Tamil playback singer Uma Ramanan passes away at 72

Veteran playback singer Uma Ramanan, who primarily worked in Tamil films, passed away in her residence at Adyar of Chennai on Wednesday, May 1. She was 72 and was suffering from health-related illness.

Uma Ramanan, whose career spanned nearly three decades, debuted in the Tamil film industry with the song ‘Mohanan Kannan Murali’ in Shri Krishna Leela (1977), but it was the song ‘Poongathave Thal Thiravai’ in Nizhalgal (1980) that helped her career take off and raised her to the top of the singers list. Though she has sung numerous songs with top composers, including MS Viswanathan and Vidyasagar, her rise to prominence is largely attributed to her association with Ilaiyaraaja, for whom she has performed over 100 songs.

Other most memorable songs of hers include ‘Aagaya Vennilave Tharimeethu Vanthatheno’ from Arangetra Velai (1990) and ‘Bhoopalam Isaikkum Poomagal Oorvalam’ from Thooral Ninnu Pochchu (1982).