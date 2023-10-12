Tamil Nadu govt allows early morning shows for Vijay starrer Leo

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for special screenings of actor Vijay’s Leo, which is releasing on October 19. Along with Vijay, the film has a huge star cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Mysskin, and others. In a government order (GO) issued on Wednesday, October 10, the state has allowed theatres to screen the movie at 4 am and 7 am on the day of its release. Theatres are allowed to screen the movie at 7 am from October 20 to 24, as per the GO.

This decision came after the producer of the film, Seven Screen Studio, had written to the government seeking permission to screen special shows in light of the puja holidays in the state. The Commissioner of Revenue Administration, SK Prabakar, was consulted on this matter and he said that the state government has to take a decision on this. Prabakar further said that if there are special shows, proper arrangements must be made with the police department to avoid mishaps.

The GO also said that the government can make a call in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957 after making sure proper security arrangements are in place. It added that the state has decided to give permission “after careful consideration” for five shows to be screened from October 19 to 24.