Tamil Nadu CM Stalin appreciates filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, September 2, wrote a post congratulating filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s latest sensation Vaazhai, which is receiving unanimous praise from critics and audience alike. The film stars actors Kalaiyarasan, Ponvel, Rahul, Nikhila Vimal and Dhivya Dhuraisam and was released in theatres on August 23.

Vaazhai’s story is based on events from the director’s own life and focuses on the systemic oppression of banana plantation workers in Tamil Nadu.

The CM, who is in the United States on a business tour to attract investors, said that he watched the film in San Francisco.

“Based on real life events, Vaazhai tells the story of working-class livelihoods and struggles. My loving congratulations to its creator.”

The CM also added, “When Sivanaindhan starved on screen, the director put the weight of a 1000 banana combs on our hearts. I happy in the knowledge that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme [in schools] ensures no [no real-life] Sivanaindhans go hungry. Let us walk towards change in the hope that wounds will heal in time.”

Sivanaindhan is the lead character of the film, who is forced to work in a banana plantation owing to the family’s poverty.

Responding to the appreciation, Mari Selvaraj thanked the Chief Minister. “I thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who has watched and supported my work from my debut Pariyerum Perumal to Karnan and Maamannan to Vazhai today and for lovingly and with great faith, celebrated each of my films.”