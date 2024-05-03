Tamil music composer Praveen Kumar passes away at 28

Budding music composer Praveen Kumar, who primarily worked in Tamil films, passed away, on Thursday, May 2, at the age of 28. According to reports, he breathed his last at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai at 6.30 am due to kidney-related illness. The young music director came to limelight after his music composition in the 2021 film Methagu.

Praveen Kumar was reportedly admitted to a private hospital a few weeks ago, before he was shifted to Omandur Government Hospital.

Hailing from Vadakku Vaasal in Thanjavur, Praveen Kumar began his career as a keyboard player. His song ‘Thamizhukku Amudhendru Per’ from the film Methagu became popular among the music fraternity.

Other than Methagu, he composed music for Raakadhan (2023), Raayar Parambarai (2023), Kakkan (2023), and Bumper (2023).