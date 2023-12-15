Tamil film Kottukkaali to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Director PS Vinothraj’s film Kottukkaali, starring actors Soori and Anna Ben, has been selected to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, Kottukkaali is reportedly the first Tamil film to have a world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Making the official announcement about the film’s selection at a prestigious event, Sivakarthikeyan through a press statement said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to director P.S.Vinothraj, actors Soori and Anna Ben, and the entire technical and production team for their dedication and success. This remarkable achievement brings happiness and applause to all involved. Crafted on a global scale, this Tamil film stands as the first of its kind selected for a ‘World Premiere’ at the prestigious Bertin International Film Festival, a source of deep pride for us.”
Thanking his fans, he added, “ Your unwavering support has provided the inspiration to present it on the global stage with enthusiasm and pride, and for that, I am immensely grateful to all my fans, well-wishers and supporters.”
Kottukkaali is director PS Vinothraj’s second film. His debut film Koozhangal (2021) was nominated by India as its official selection for the 2022 Academy Awards under the Best International Feature Film category.
Reacting to the news, Vinothraj wrote, “Feeling immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support from Berlinale for #Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)! Huge thanks to my incredible producers, actors and technical team who made this journey possible.”
Actor Anna Ben who is making her Tamil debut with Kottukkaali wrote, “This is another huge milestone in my career and I hold nothing but love and gratitude for all the people who have been my constant support. Thank you for believing in my craft and loving me through my characters. I hope this Adamant girl stays with you for a long time. In the meantime I shall keep working hard to do better in each role I put my heart into.”
Kottukkaali is Soori’s second film as the protagonist after his impressive debut in . The date for the film’s release in India is yet to be announced.