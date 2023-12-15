Tamil film Kottukkaali to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Director PS Vinothraj’s film Kottukkaali, starring actors Soori and Anna Ben, has been selected to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, Kottukkaali is reportedly the first Tamil film to have a world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Making the official announcement about the film’s selection at a prestigious event, Sivakarthikeyan through a press statement said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to director P.S.Vinothraj, actors Soori and Anna Ben, and the entire technical and production team for their dedication and success. This remarkable achievement brings happiness and applause to all involved. Crafted on a global scale, this Tamil film stands as the first of its kind selected for a ‘World Premiere’ at the prestigious Bertin International Film Festival, a source of deep pride for us.”

Thanking his fans, he added, “ Your unwavering support has provided the inspiration to present it on the global stage with enthusiasm and pride, and for that, I am immensely grateful to all my fans, well-wishers and supporters.”