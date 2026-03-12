Tamil actors object to Rajendra Prasad’s comments on MGR, seek apology

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s remarks against late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran (MGR) has triggered controversy. Objecting to his alleged derogatory comments, artists from the Tamil actors’ association have sought an apology.

Speaking at the Kanta Rao Memorial National Award 2025 ceremony, which was conferred on Rajendra Prasad on March 11 in Hyderabad, he belittled MGR while praising the acting prowess of legendary actor Tadepalli Lakshmi Kanta Rao.

“The greatest hero of Tamils – MGR – pissed his pants looking at Kanta Rao,” Rajendra Prasad said, referring to the acting abilities of Kanta Rao, who starred in over 400 Telugu films.

Rajendra Prasad’s remarks were deemed offensive by Tamil artists.

