Tamil actors object to Rajendra Prasad’s comments on MGR, seek apology

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s remarks against late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran (MGR) has triggered controversy. Objecting to his alleged derogatory comments, artists from the Tamil actors’ association have sought an apology.
Speaking at the Kanta Rao Memorial National Award 2025 ceremony, which was conferred on Rajendra Prasad on March 11 in Hyderabad, he belittled MGR while praising the acting prowess of legendary actor Tadepalli Lakshmi Kanta Rao.
“The greatest hero of Tamils – MGR – pissed his pants looking at Kanta Rao,” Rajendra Prasad said, referring to the acting abilities of Kanta Rao, who starred in over 400 Telugu films.
Rajendra Prasad’s remarks were deemed offensive by Tamil artists.
Responding to the incident, actor Vishal Krishna, the general secretary of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), said the comments were “shocking and repelling.”
Condemning the remarks, he reminded Rajendra Prasad that MGR was not only a legendary actor but also considered a great leader in Tamil Nadu.
“Your speech about another legendary actor, Shri Kanta Rao garu, praising him is a lovely gesture. But at the same time, bringing down and demeaning another legendary actor, #MGR ayya, who is still remembered forever, is not going down well with the sentiments of our people,” he said in a statement on social media.
Vishal also asked the Telugu actor to issue an apology and put an end to the controversy.
Actor Nassar, the president of SIAA, condemned the remarks as well.
“I saw the video of you praising the craft of Kantha Rao, sir. It is amazing to see an actor praising another actor. But I was hurt when you said something in comparison to the great actor MGR sir,” Nassar said, adding that the remarks would hurt not only Tamilians but also colleagues in the film industry.
Clarifying that he was speaking as a fellow member of the film fraternity and not in his official capacity as president of the SIAA, Nassar said: “Apolitically, we love and honour him [MGR]. I am requesting you to tender an apology from your heart.”