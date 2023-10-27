Tagaru Palya review: A delicious rural drama filled with realistic characters

Throw together a bunch of hungry people who’ve been up from dawn, men waiting to get tipsy and some already tipsy, and you have a heady concoction of people waiting to fly off the handle. Like the woman who acts possessed and asks for curd rice, eats to her heart’s fill, and then is back to normal. The other women are left both hungry and envious!

Into this mix is Pandu’s nephew Chikka (Nagabhushana, who makes a departure from the humorous roles he has been playing), who is the one doing all the running around.

There’s the cook who is angry that there’s no gas stove, and that he has to work with wet twigs and a mutton curry that cannot be cooked because the ram is yet to allow itself to be sacrificed.

And, finally, there’s Pandu who is forced to agree to all kinds of offerings to the goddess, with each member in the group suggesting something to get the ram to shake its head in agreement to the sacrifice. Pandu begs, pleads, and finally gets angry at the goddess for not agreeing to any offering and for still not nodding her head to the wedding.

There’s a bunch of people, and surprisingly, each one of them has a moment so you remember them. Be it the second group of people out to sacrifice a chicken and their generosity in sharing food, or the women chit-chatting and hoping to take back some curry in a steel container. Chikka, for instance, always runs up to a clearing in the forest, where his phone is hanging from a rope, to take calls. And, without it being intrusive, you somehow remember the place and the geography — where the cook sits, where the in-laws sit, and where the men gather to drink.