‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ to be opening film of Indian Panorama section at IFFI Goa

The upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will feature Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on the Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, as the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section. Directed by Randeep Hooda, who also stars as the lead, the film is one of 25 feature films selected for the section. The Indian Panorama, a flagship component of IFFI, aims to showcase contemporary Indian cinema.

A jury led by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, a renowned director, actor, and screenwriter, selected the films for the feature section. Among the selected feature films are five Hindi-language films, including Mahavatar Narasimha, Article 370, 12th Fail, and Srikanth. Films from regional cinemas such as Malayalam (Aadujeevitham, Bramayugam, Level Cross, and Manjummel Boys), Tamil (Jigarthanda Double X), and Telugu (Chinna Katha Kaadu and Kalki 2898 AD) will also be featured. Kannada cinema is represented by two films, Venkya and Kerebete.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) said that alongside the feature films, 20 non-feature films, chosen from 262 submissions, will be screened. The non-feature package highlights the work of both emerging and established filmmakers, reflecting contemporary Indian values through documentaries and short films. The Ladakhi film “Ghar Jaisa Kuch,” directed by Harsh Sangani, will open the non-feature section.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 to promote Indian cinema and has been a key part of the IFFI since then. The nine-day festival will kick off on November 20 in Goa, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of Indian cinema.