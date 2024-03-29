Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj to team up for ‘Suriya 44’

Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj announced, on Thursday, March 28, his next directorial with actor Suriya. The film, which is tentatively titled ‘Suriya44’, is bankrolled by the actor’s production house 2D Entertainment. This would be Suriya’s 44th film and the first collaboration between the duo. Sharing a first look poster of the upcoming film. Karthik Subbaraj said, “My next film is with the ever awesome Suriya sir. So pumped for this. #Suriya44 #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubburajPadam.”

Sharing the same poster, Suriya wrote, “New beginnings…! Need all your good wishes! #LoveLaughterWar.” The poster features a fiery background and a tree trunk on which a heart is engraved. There are also arrows stuck on the heart and the words ‘Suriya 44’ are engraved on top and ‘A Karthik Subbaraj Padam’ at the bottom.

Suriya was last seen in Pandiraj’s directorial Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was released in 2022. The film received a lukewarm response from both critics and the audience alike. He is slated to appear in the historical drama Kanguva directed by Siva which is expected to release in late 2024.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film Jigarthanda DoubleX was released in November 2023 and was received well by the audience and critics. The film was a sequel to Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda which was released almost a decade ago in 2014.