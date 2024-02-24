Sundaram Master: Harsha Chemudu’s preachy film does not make for a compelling watch

Overall Sundaram Master lacks conviction. The lack of a strong narration and a story riddled with plot holes results in the film not being effective in putting forth its message. How did this village sustain itself without any help? Though we are inside the world of Miryalametta for nearly two hours, we hardly know anything about their livelihood or practices. Sundar is given a brief introduction about the tribal community of Miryalametta in a PowerPoint presentation. The MLA believes that the residents have chosen to remain in isolation because they have something ‘valuable’ in their possession. There is no strong explanation about how he arrived at this conjecture. Similarly, when no one has been able to interact with the residents, how did the MLA know that the community loves people who are dark-skinned? A patriotism angle is associated with their preference for dark-skinned people.

Sundaram Master also tries to make a commentary on the caste system. The Miryalametta tribals are shown to choose their names based on their skill.

Harsha Chemudu tries to salvage the film with his expressions and comedic timing, but in vain. Divya Sripada does not get enough scope but performs adequately.

The film also suffers from a lack of conflict and does not make for a compelling watch.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the producers or any other members of its cast and crew.