Srikanth review: Bad writing deflates an inspiring real-life story

Other than the first scene, Srikanth’s parents barely speak. They look awed and moved by Srikanth’s success, and that’s about it. He has a brother but the film doesn’t explore their bond. Like the parents, he too is relegated to silent admiration. In one scene, we’re told that Srikanth is from a tribal community, and yet, the film only foregrounds his disability when speaking of his struggle. The perspective we get is so firmly that of an outsider that it feels like a quick scan of Srikanth’s CV and nothing more.

The result is a screenplay that’s stacked with ‘inspirational’ scenes – Srikanth asserting that he will fight to study science, Srikanth declaring that he wants to be President one day, Srikanth schooling an airline staff that refuses to let him fly, Srikanth conquering baseball and so on. There is constant telling and not enough showing, accompanied by a background score that is always amping up emotions and refusing to listen to the protagonist’s plea that he does not want our pity.

There are many close-ups of Rajkummar’s face, emphasising his eyes and twitching. While the actor’s performance is very close to that of the real-life Srikanth’s expressions, the intention behind the camera’s gaze is questionable. If Srikanth wants to be viewed as a “normal” person, should so much of the film focus on the “acting”?

I found myself asking why the film is so uninterested in understanding Srikanth as a person and instead holds him up as an exhibit for a model child or a model student. There is a rare moment when Srikanth mispronounces ‘Seq Square’ as ‘Sex Square’ and giggles. Just for that second, the film allows us to view him as an ordinary person. Otherwise, though, he’s forever in crusader mode, fighting battles that are easily resolved by smart speeches and comebacks. “I can’t run away, my only choice is to fight!” he says, but the line remains external and never quite becomes the emotional beat of the film.

Alayfa plays Swathi, Srikanth’s girlfriend who later marries him. Even this unusual romance – of a girl in India falling in love with an Indian student at an American university through a magazine article – is flattened to a point of no return. Contrast this with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail (2023) which is also an inspirational biopic with a romance at its core. Shraddha and Manoj emerge as real people who go through ups and downs in their relationship and have their fair share of dilemmas. But in Srikanth, everything is frustratingly linear. Sharad Kelkar as Srikanth’s business partner Ravi Mantha receives the same treatment. Adjectives assigned – rich, generous.

The only curveball in the plot comes in the second half when we finally glimpse a chink in Srikanth’s armour. The disappointing writing, however, makes this plot thread look unconvincing and laboured.

Srikanth is just a little over two hours, and the affable Rajkummar Rao makes the film watchable despite its ‘Wikipedia’ approach to Srikanth’s life—a lost opportunity if there ever was one.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.