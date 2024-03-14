Spotify says Malayalam music consumption grew by 5300% in 5 years: Here’s why

A demand for new music

Arun James says it is not just the filmmakers who are on the lookout for new music, but the audience too have similar expectations. “People in the film industry now ask ‘what’s new?’ when it comes to music, which was not the case five to ten years ago. Back then, the audience too were keen on only listening to artists whose work they were familiar with. But now, the scene has changed such that even if indie artists release music without any videos or promotions, people tune in as long as it is good,” he says.

The artists also emphasise on the role played by apps such as Spotify in helping indie artists get more visibility. With Spotify, music has become more accessible. If someone wants to find a song they heard on an Instagram reel or from a movie they recently watched, they can simply search for it on these apps. Besides, indie music tracks also often get featured on the playlists that get recommended to listeners on the app, says Baby Jean. “If a song is ‘trending’ or becomes viral, people will actively search for it on apps. This virality helps people find these songs and create their own playlists,” he adds.

SR Praveen, a journalist at The Hindu, says the Spotify data on Malayalam music consumption is actually a surprising statistic, considering how music from Kerala, barring a few exceptions, is not as popular in other states. “Tamil or Hindi music receives wide acceptance in Kerala, and in comparison Malayalam music typically doesn’t get such reach,” he says. But he points out that Kerala’s shift to Spotify was rather late, owing to which it is still fresh, while music from other languages might have begun to become a little saturated.

“For independent musicians too, streaming platforms such as Spotify have come as quite a blessing, as it ensures that their music reaches more people. A decade or two ago, artists had to depend on physical CDs sold at concert venues, as it was the only method to take their music to more people,” says Praveen.

With Malayali artists getting experimental with their music, people also become accustomed to genres they were perhaps previously unaware of. Rex says younger indie artists have now tapped into a vacuum of pop and hip hop music, which was missing from Malayalam music for the most part. “Earlier, Malayalis had to resort to English or Hindi songs to listen to pop or hip hop music, but not anymore. More people are now exposed to lots of different genres because of YouTube and social media. So when you produce stuff like this in Malayalam, it gets people interested,” he says.