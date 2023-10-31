Somnath Waghmare’s Chaityabhumi shows celebration is inseparable from anti-caste struggle

In an iconic neighbourhood of Mumbai, lies a memorial where each year on December 6 — the date of Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary — millions of Dalits gather to pay respects. Director Somnath Waghmare’s new documentary Chaityabhumi, named after this historic site, tracks the events that take place on the date, now observed as Mahaparinav Divas.

The film opens to a song by Rahul Telgote, that is both a dirge and a call to revolution. ‘Ambedkar’s people are scattered, so he must be reborn’, the song asks. It is a song that encapsulates the significance of the Chaityabhoomi as a place of coming together and assertion. But it is also a reminder that Ambedkar’s dream of a caste-liberated society still eludes us. The film tries to present the culture, Buddhist ties, and larger anti-caste history that the Chaityabhoomi is representative of.

For example, scholar and president of the All India Independent Scheduled Caste Association Rahul Sonpimple draws attention in the film to another site of equal significance, the Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur where Ambedkar and nearly half a million Dalits accepted Buddhism. As a person from Nagpur himself, Rahul highlights how, “from one’s birth to death ceremonies, one finds Ambedkar and the Buddha.” In that sense, Chaityabhumi is also a reminder that anti-caste ‘rituals’, whether it is gathering at Dadar or Nagpur annually, birth celebrations, or death rites, are acts of defiance in varying scales and a means to liberation.