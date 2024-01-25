Sollisai Sistahs: All-women crew creating ripples in male-dominated Tamil rap scene

It was not always easy for the Sollisai Sistahs to manage their full time jobs and their rap career. For Abishaa, who is also the creative producer of a YouTube channel, it proved slightly more difficult to strike a balance between the Sollisai Sistahs and her job, since both of them require her to be creative. She said, “Since I have a job that requires me to be creative all the time, it is difficult to do the same while writing songs as well.”



For Neya, however, the balancing act seems to come easier. The class 10 student said that she takes leaves on days when the crew has a big show coming up. “Rap is not just a hobby for me like dancing or singing. It is more than that. Since my school ends at 6 pm everyday, I try to finish my homework and studies within that time so that I can focus on rap after that. It is also quite easy for me to balance studies and rap as my parents are supportive and encourage me as long as I am able to balance both,” she added.

Being an all-woman rap crew performing songs loaded with political messaging on issues like social justice and feminism comes with its own set of challenges. From having to tweak their lyrics at the event organisers’ behest to explaining that they are not ‘man-haters’, Sollisai Sistahs have seen it all in the two months of their existence. But the crew is positive that they will not compromise on their politics or the content of their songs. Raaga said, “Since we are a very new team and just starting out, we modify our lyrics a little if organisers express concern. But I would not see this as a compromise of our politics or ideology. In fact, we use this censorship imposed on us to convey [though rap] how society is still not ready to speak freely about certain issues. Currently, we are writing a diss track about our recent experience with censorship!”

Abishaa also noted how such censorship is particularly high for their songs on gender politics. She said, “I find this type of censorship ironic because we rap about periods and other gender issues to create awareness about them. And yet, these subjects are the most censored! There are a few instances where people have asked us what we have against men and why we ‘hate’ them. Our crew had to clarify that we do not hate men but we are criticising the culture that is built around patriarchy. We have to explain ourselves sometimes so that people don't misunderstand what we are trying to say. We are still a new team so we have to be watchful of what we say in our songs.”

When asked if there is something they would like to do apart from performing and writing songs, all of them said they wish to help more women be part of the growing rap scene in Tamil Nadu. Kavya recounted how young girls would be fascinated by her beatboxing skills and ask how they can also learn it. Others, said Abishaa, would be surprised that Neya is able to rap professionally at such a young age and tell the crew that they also want to learn and perform like them. “We want people to know that anyone can rap with enough practice and do it professionally too. In the future, we want the crew to grow and have separate teams of women artists for singing, dancing, beatboxing, and so on. We want more women to enter this industry,” said Raaga.