Skanda review: Boyapati returns with another mind-numbing action drama

Films can have plot twists, but can there be a film which only has plot twists? Taking this up as a challenge, director Boyapati Sreenu delivers Skanda, a film which has all the elements one expects from him: over-the-top action, bombastic music, slow-motion sequences, exaggerated drama, and the vibrant colours and lighting which combine into an assault on your senses.

Skanda stars Ram Pothineni and Sree Leela in the lead roles. The film opens with Rudraganti Ramakrishna Raju (Srikanth Meka), a business tycoon, being sentenced to death for killing his employees. He is being coerced into confessing to the crime. This is clearly the set up for a saviour to come rescue this innocent man, and we all know who that will be. In case you haven’t guessed it, the saviour is Ram Pothineni playing the role of Bhaskar Raju. The rest of the film delves into how Bhaskar Raju is connected to Ramakrishna Raju, and what motivates the hero to help the businessman

This Boyapati film offers nothing new compared to his previous films which include hits like Legend, Sarrainodu, and Akhanda. There are men flying in the air, people yelling instead of talking, shlokas used as background music, and imaginative weapons. Every fight involves huge fans blowing against the faces of actors ready to deliver ‘reaction shots’. The film is replete with these stock expressions. One could actually picture the director shouting into the microphone at the actors calling “Reaction!”