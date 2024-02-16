Siren review: Jayam Ravi-Keerthy Suresh pull off a refreshing revenge thriller

Keerthy Suresh’s Nandini is a police inspector at the station that Thilagan has to sign every day. Stiff-lipped, sharp, and intelligent, Nandini is a force to be reckoned with. While she can handle murder cases deftly, Nandini could have easily been played by a man. Her character would have benefitted from small insights into what it means to be a woman in a profession that is still largely a boys’ club. However, Keerthy pulls off the no-nonsense cop easily for the most part.

Jennifer’s character is interesting but remains underdeveloped as she is killed off pretty early into her role. Her death is written to be emotionally evocative but there is no real reason to root for her because the audience was just getting acquainted. Consequently, the romance between Thilagan and Jennifer also feels forced.

While Siren works as a thriller, several ‘social messages’ in it feel forced. For instance, in the second half of the film, a few veiled references are made to the killing of the 21-year-old Dalit student Gokulraj in Tiruchengode by a Gounder (dominant caste) man Yuvaraj, in 2015. Gokulraj was allegedly killed for speaking to his classmate Swathi, who was also from Yuvaraj’s caste. While there are spirited anti-caste dialogues from Thilagan, a case of supposed custodial death during Nandini’s past investigation is glossed over. In most cases of custodial deaths and torture in Tamil Nadu, the victims have largely been from marginalised castes. The filmmaker’s choice to condemn caste killings and have a scene where police officers (including Nandini) beat up a suspect feels like lip service to earn anti-caste brownie points.

GV Prakash’s background score and music add to the emotional quotient of the film. His song when Thilagan sees Malar after 14 years tugs at the heartstrings while the background score adds to the suspense in crucial scenes. Selvakumar SK’s cinematography is praiseworthy for being able to capture a wide range of emotions ranging from fear, anger, and grief. The fight sequences are also well-shot and keep the audience engaged.

Similarly, there is an attempt to be more inclusive of persons with hearing and speech disabilities. Instead of using Indian Sign Language (ISL) to communicate with them, hand movements denoting the spoken words are used. This also feels like a half-baked attempt at inclusion with not enough research or sensitivity toward fleshing out characters with disabilities.