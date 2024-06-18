Singer Alka Yagnik opens up about being diagnosed with sensory nerve hearing loss

Popular playback singer Alka Yagnik revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory nerve hearing loss due to a viral infection. Taking to social media on Monday, June 17, the singer said that she was diagnosed shortly after she walked out of a flight and could not hear anything. Alka said, “Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action.”

Speaking about how the diagnosis caught her “completely unaware”, Alka said, “As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life.”

Asking for the support of her fans, well-wishers and friends, Alka said, “With all your love and support, I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour.”