Shankar threatens legal action against those using Vel Pari novel scenes in films

Director Shankar has threatened legal action against those allegedly “ripping off” scenes from the Tamil novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari by Su Venkatesan. Shankar owns the copyright to the novel, and without mentioning names, he said that the trailer of a recent film features a key scene from the novel.

“As the copyright holder of Su Venkatesan’s iconic Tamil novel "Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari", I'm disturbed to see key scenes being ripped off & used without permission in many movies. Really upset to see important key scene from the novel in a recent movie trailer. Kindly refrain from using the scenes from the novel in movies, web series and any medium, Respect creators' rights! Refrain from Unauthorized adaptations of scenes, Refrain from infringement or face legal action!” Shankar wrote on his social media handles on Sunday, September 22.