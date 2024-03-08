Shaitaan review: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and Madhavan film is occasionally scary

Janvi is a Class 12 student and Kabir is her watchful dad. A weekend trip to their farmhouse, though, turns into a nightmare, thanks to a stranger who walks into their home. The portion that builds up to this event is creepy and far scarier than anything else that happens in the film. Vanraj (Madhavan) seems like Mr Nice Guy, helping out Kabir in a spot of bother. But his friendliness comes at a cost – he gains control of Janvi and won’t relent until her parents strike a bargain with the devil. Quite literally.

Jyoti’s mother radar senses that something is off. Kabir, though, isn’t as concerned. From the time Vanraj walks into their home, things quickly escalate. Blame it on the trailer, but the best moments of the film were already revealed to the audience. We know Janvi is going to dance. We know she’s going to eat tea leaves. We know she’s going to sit on a gas cylinder. We know she won’t hesitate to kill her parents. It’s a credit to the cast – especially Madhavan, Janki, and Jyotika – that we remain invested in how things pan out.

Madhavan, with his casual one-liners and deliberate arrogance, makes for a good shaitaan. He isn’t terrifying, but he’s certainly discomfiting. Janki, who also played the same role in the Gujarati original, is excellent as his zombie – she’s in a frenzy but you can see the struggle within her as she’s forced to attack her own family. Jyotika is also convincing as the agonised Jyoti who can’t bear to watch what’s happening to her daughter.

But since the sequence leading up to this night of terror only gave us a generic happy family, we don’t know anything about the characters. So, when Jyoti guesses that Vanraj must have done “kala jadu” on Janvi, we wonder how she arrived at that answer. Is she interested in the occult? Is she superstitious while Kabir isn’t?

A part of setting up the stakes in screenplay writing is to give the characters a certain fear, phobia, or belief system that they have to confront if they’re to overcome the situation at hand. In Kali (2016), for instance, Sai Pallavi’s character has to face her fear of driving if she is to escape her attacker. In Phobia (2016) and Game Over (2019), the protagonists are survivors of sexual assault, and they have to take a leap of faith to find closure for their trauma. Shaitaan, however, doesn’t give us anything beyond the rinse-repeat routine of Janvi doing bizarre things at Vanraj’s bidding. We don’t even know why he chooses Janvi and this particular family as his victims. Is it random? What is the supernatural logic governing his mission?