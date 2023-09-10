Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi on G20 summit completion

Even as he celebrates Jawan raking in rupees 90 crores–the highest ever for a Hindi film–Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful completion of the G20 Summit.

Responding to a video link on the formation of the Global Biofuels Alliance set up by the Prime Minister SRK took to social media and called it a, “Productive discussions at the G20 Summit for a better planet.” He further added, “Congratulations to Hon PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India's G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world."

He also said that, “It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The post was reminiscent of his congratulatory comments and video on the new Parliament building at a time when the controversy over the Sengol and the Opposition's boycott of the inauguration was at its peak.

Earlier, another Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher, had hailed the Prime Minister for “democratising” the G20. Sharing his views on an Instagram post, Kher wrote. “Jaya Jaya Bharatam! That is the feeling one gets when one witnesses the elaborate arrangements that have been made for the G20 Leadership Summit.”