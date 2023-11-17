Sesham Mikeil Fathima review: A chirpy Kalyani Priyadarshan in a superficial film

Directed by Manu C Kumar, Sesham Mikeil Fathima is about a young woman from Malappuram who dreams of becoming a football commentator. Not only is the profession a male bastion, she comes from a society where women are expected to be seen and not heard. It is her progressive grandmother (Sarasa Balussery) who ensures that she gets educated in an English medium school, and supports her whenever her spirit is on the verge of being crushed.

Sesham starts off on the cheery note of the “feel good” genre in Malayalam cinema – a category of films where the protagonists face conflicts but not to the extent that you feel troubled as a viewer. So, though Fathima comes from a conservative family, her supreme confidence and winning attitude mean that she steamrolls every problem before it can be allowed to develop. “Times have changed,” she says repeatedly throughout the film. It’s not possible to keep a woman tied down or get her married without her consent, she says, even as she’s slapped and dragged by the men in her family. It’s tempting to buy into this fantasy, but this also means that the film remains stubbornly superficial in its attempt to chart Fathima’s journey.

Take, for instance, the scene where Fathima walks into the apartment of a man who could potentially assault her. Her primary emotion is one-upmanship, and she even goes on to give a “live” commentary on the situation. Manu’s writing never quite delves into the gendered nature of the battle that Fathima faces – all we get are a few cliched dialogues that sum it up. Instead, the film invents conflicts that become tedious – a villain who stands in Fathima’s way (Sabumon) and a sort of grouchy hero (Shaheen Siddique) who helps her along. Neither of these plot threads is interesting and the second half meanders into predictable turns. The incident that leads to the climax feels artificial, even though Kalyani somewhat saves the final act with her performance.