Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B review: Hemanth M Rao's sequel feels misdirected

If 'hope' was the keyword in Hemanth M Rao's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A, the second part, or Side B, of his film rides entirely on catharsis. Almost everything seemed precariously placed by the end of Side A, which saw the combined life of Manu (Rakshit Shetty) and Priya (Rukmini Vasanth) altered for the worse after one bad, unthought decision. As that film progressed, we understood that there's more to this story than meets the eye because the weight of that decision was to come down heavy on them. And Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B is all about the price they have paid during the 10 years that separate the two films, and will most likely continue paying forever.

It's important to note here that Hemanth M Rao, the co-writer and director, chooses to explore all of this primarily through Manu, while Priya rests in the backdrop for most parts. Manu is not the guy we met at the beginning of Side A, but a more intense version of the man he turns into in the concluding portions of that film. As he walks up to the camera in the opening shot of Side B, we can sense that he carries multiple versions of himself within him. Is he tired and weary after the prison stint? Is he conserving that rage and energy for the revenge he seeks and deserves? Or does he simply yearn to dial back the clock and be in Priya's chirpy company? It could be all of it wrapped together. What Hemanth Rao does well is to peel out layer after layer of Manu's new personality, not just to expose him, but also to move the story forward.

In Side A, Hemanth does not see Manu as the hero of the story, but more as a young man who reeks of innocence. The Side B Manu is a different man altogether. As the story unfolds, we realise that it is this version that the filmmaker wants us to see and soak up. For Hemanth Rao, his protagonist isn't just a tragedy-struck mortal, but also a scrappy fighter who is capable of becoming a guardian spirit when needed.