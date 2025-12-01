Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru marry in intimate ceremony at Isha Foundation

The couple had tied knot in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple within Isha Yoga Center. In a press release, Isha Yoga Centre said that Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is "a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey."

According to multiple reports, the ceremony was attended by around 30 guests.

Speculation around the couple’s wedding began circulating late Sunday night, with social media abuzz with claims that preparations were underway for a quiet wedding at the spiritually significant venue.

The venue is said to hold special meaning for Samantha, who has previously spoken about spending long hours meditating at the temple. Reports also note the couple’s preference for an understated ceremony, away from public attention and media glare.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have been frequently spotted together over the past several months, though they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The duo, however, appeared to make their romance Instagram-official recently after sharing a photograph of themselves hugging at the actress’s brand launch event in Mumbai, which quickly went viral online.