Salaar review: Prabhas is back to form in Prashanth Neel’s riveting action drama

The mother figure in Prashanth’s films is of key importance. She exacts a promise and the son fulfills it. We already see the mother demanding one such promise at the beginning, but there’s another one made – and of this, we only get hints as the non-linear plot goes back and forth to different periods in this friendship saga. The editing ensures that the narrative is intriguing yet cogent for the most part.

Shruti Haasan plays Aadya, an unwitting NRI who is forced to be under Deva’s care, and it is through her that his past unfolds. It’s a narrative device that Prashanth employed in Ugramm and KGF as well – a conversation that the screenplay keeps returning to, echoing the questions in the minds of the audience. She doesn’t have much to do in the film but has a pleasing presence. In any case, she’s definitely an upgrade from Nithya of Ugramm.

Prabhas has minimal dialogues and his acting is one-note. His imposing screen presence makes you forgive that though, and when he lifts a man in one hand and holds him in the air, it looks entirely feasible. Prithviraj as the adult Varadha has a more complex character. His eye is on the chessboard while Deva is merely a pawn focused on his sword. The scenes between the two crackle, especially the one where Varadha is waiting for Deva to unleash the beast within him. It’s a superb action set piece, combining the emotional fervour of the coronation scene in Baahubali (2015) with the satisfaction of a massy action sequence. As in many Indian films, the hero’s rage here is fuelled by “protecting” women and their honour. But the male saviour trope is less cringe because it is tied to an incident from the past, and isn’t just a convenient crutch for the plot to lean on.

Sriya Reddy has a powerful role, and I wish the actor would show some variation in her performances. The shouty, stern-faced demeanour she carries scene after scene (and film after film) is repetitive, and you wonder how anyone can continue to speak in that tone and volume unless they’re consuming Vicks drops for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. John Vijay and Bobby Simha leave an impact even if the second half has too many characters and it can be confusing to figure out who is who.

There is plenty of violence and bloodshed in this succession battle – flying limbs, decapitated bodies, and a scene resembling the zombie apocalypse – but because it is contextualised, it doesn’t feel unnecessary. Thank god for the ‘A’ certificate though.

Salaar has Prashanth Neel in good form, and finally, here’s a Prabhas film after Baahubali that knows how to use him. Please, I kindly request, other filmmakers who want to blow up mega budgets on him, do take notes.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.